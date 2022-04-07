Paytm share price rises over 20% in one week. What analysts say

Advising investors to wait for Paytm Q4 results; Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "After the commentary by Paytm management on Wednesday, market is buzz with some short-term positive sentiment but positional investors are advised to wait for the Q4FY22 Paytm results. Only quarterly numbers will reflect actual condition of the company's financials. it would also ascertain whether the tall claims of the Paytm management is existing in reality or not. Those who have Paytm shares in their portfolio are also advised to maintain strict stop loss and hold the stock till quarterly result of the fintech company is announced."