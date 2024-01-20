Hello User
Paytm share price rises over 3% after Q3 result; what should investors do?

Paytm share price rises over 3% after Q3 result; what should investors do?

Nishant Kumar

Paytm share price rose over 3 per cent in early deals on the BSE after reporting its December quarter results, with revenue rising by 38 per cent and net loss narrowing.

Over the past month, Paytm's stock has exhibited a remarkable surge of approximately 24 per cent. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Paytm share price rose over 3 per cent in early deals on the BSE on Saturday, January 20, a day after the company reported its December quarter scorecard.

Paytm share price opened 2 per cent higher at 789.50 against the previous close of 773.90 and soon rose about 3 per cent to the level of 797.70. Around 9:20 am, the stock was 1.42 per cent up at 784.90 on the BSE.

One 97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, on Friday, announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise in revenue by 38 per cent to 2,850.5 crore, compared to 2,062.2 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The digital payments firm said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 221 crore from 392 crore reported in the same quarter last financial year. The firm has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021.

However, Paytm reported a marginal increase of 13 per cent in revenue in every quarter, while the loss narrowed by 23 per cent.

The online payments app said that it earned a revenue of 1,730 crore from its payment business, which is a growth of 45 per cent year on year (YoY). Citing the reason for the growth, Paytm said that it was led by an increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) and higher subscription revenue.

Also, the net payment margin improved further by 63 per cent to 748 crore in Q3FY24, YoY.

Compared to 16,211 crore in the September quarter, Paytm disbursed total loans worth 15,535 crore for the quarter under review.

Over the past month, Paytm's stock has exhibited a remarkable surge of approximately 24 per cent, diverging significantly from the relatively flat performance of the equity benchmark Sensex during the same period.

However, a contrasting trend emerges when examining the three-month horizon, as Paytm's share price experienced a decline of around 20 per cent against a 9 per cent uptick in the Sensex.

The last one year has seen a robust upward trajectory for Paytm's shares, with an impressive ascent of 45 per cent. In contrast, the Sensex, over the same duration, recorded a more moderate gain of nearly 18 per cent.

Should you buy?

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking underscored that Paytm shares are looking positive on the chart pattern and one can maintain a buy-on-dips strategy till the stock is trading above 750.

"Paytm share price may touch 825 to 850 levels once it sustains above 800," said Bagadia.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, a technical analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher believes the scrip may become bullish after a decisive breach above 795 to 800 levels.

"Those who have Paytm shares in their stock portfolio are advised to hold the scrip with a stop loss of 740. Fresh investors can also buy the scrip at the current level, maintaining a stop loss at 740," said Koothupalakkal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

