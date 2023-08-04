Paytm share price rises over 3% on strong July business update; monthly users up by 19%1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST
One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, in its monthly business update on Thursday, said its average monthly users rose by 19% on-year to 9.3 crore.
Paytm share price rallied over 3% on Friday after the fintech giant reported strong operating performance for the month of July. The stock gained as much as 3.86% to ₹797.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started