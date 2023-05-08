One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on May 8 boosted by its better-than-expected March quarter numbers.

Paytm's consolidated net loss narrowed sharply to ₹168.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23), compared to a loss of ₹761.4 crore in Q4 of the previous year. The performance was aided by an increase in GMV (gross merchandise value), higher merchant subscription revenues, growth of loans disbursed, and full years’ UPI incentives reported during the quarter.

GMV, which stood at ₹3.62 lakh crore for Q4 FY23, saw an increase of 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Paytm's revenue from operations stood at ₹2,334.5 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 51.5 per cent from ₹1,540.9 crore in Q4FY22 and up by 13.2 per cent from ₹2,062.2 crore.

Read more: Paytm Q4 results: Fintech giant's consolidated net loss narrows sharply to ₹167.5 cr, revenue up over 51% YoY

Brokerages upbeat

Most brokerage firms appear upbeat about the prospects of Paytm. While they find the company's Q4FY23 numbers impressive, they highlighted that the company is well-placed to scale new highs going ahead.

Global financial firm Citi has a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹1,144 from ₹1,103, implying a 66 per cent upside.

"Paytm reported stellar Q4 numbers, well ahead of Citi and consensus estimates on adjusted EBITDA at ₹230 crore (Citi/Consensus: ₹90 crore/ ₹110 crore) and adjusted. EBIT at ₹74.4 crore (Citi: - ₹62 crore)," Citi said.

Citi expects Paytm's adjusted EBITDA/EBIT margins to expand from 5 per cent/-3 per cent in Q4FY23 to 13 per cent/9 per cent by FY26E on topline growth at 20 per cent CAGR over FY23-26E.

"We think Paytm has several existing and emerging levers to drive long-term platform stickiness (BNPL, devices, etc.) and improve overall profitability in the business. Paytm's key edge is its first-mover advantage on both sides of the payments ecosystem (90mn MTUs and 7mn merchant devices) which gives it a solid customer acquisition engine for new services – commerce, financial or payments," Citi said.

"The stock has declined materially from its IPO price of ₹2,150 per share, partly in line with fintech sector de-rating year-to-date, compounded by concerns on profitability in the core payments business (overstated in our view) and regulatory headwinds in India (moderate risk in our view). At the current market price, we think valuations are attractive and are pricing in most of the downside risks," Citi said.

Read all market-related news here

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹900 as it said Paytm reported a healthy quarter, with total revenue supported by healthy growth in GMV and disbursements while momentum in the addition of subscription devices remained strong.

"We tweak our estimates and expect Paytm to report PAT of ₹210 crore by FY25 versus an earlier estimate of ₹120 crore. We estimate an adjusted EBITDA margin and EBITDA margin of 11.7 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, and a contribution margin of about 57 per cent by FY25," said Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal believes that a constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm's operating profitability.

"We estimate Paytm to achieve EBITDA breakeven by FY25 and value Paytm based on 18 times FY28E EV/EBITDA and discount the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of about 15 per cent. We value the stock at ₹900, which implies 4.5 times FY25E P/sales (price-to-sales ratio)," said Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These reports are available on public platforms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test