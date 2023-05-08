Paytm share price rises over 5% post Q4 numbers; Citi sees a 66% upside potential; details here3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Global financial firm Citi has a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to ₹1,144 from ₹1,103, implying a 66 per cent upside. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹900.
One 97 Communications (Paytm) share price jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on May 8 boosted by its better-than-expected March quarter numbers.
