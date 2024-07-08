Paytm share price have been on a gaining spree since June this year. After four consecutive months of selloff, the stock rose over 11 per cent last month and in July so far, it has already clocked a gain of over 18 per cent.

Paytm share price: Following a 6 per cent rise in the previous session, Paytm shares surged almost 10 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, July 8. Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, opened at ₹437.55 against its previous close of ₹436.60 and jumped nearly 10 per cent to the level of ₹479.70 in an otherwise weak market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 1:45 pm, the One 97 Communications stock traded 9.07 per cent higher at ₹476.20 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.12 per cent down at 79,897 at that time.

Paytm share price have been on a gaining spree since June this year. After four consecutive months of selloff, the stock rose over 11 per cent last month and in July so far, it has already clocked a gain of over 18 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From February to May this year, the stock suffered a massive loss of about 53 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed it to close its payments bank arm, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), from March 15 due to non-compliance with KYC norms and other mandated processes.

The 52-week high level of Paytm stock is ₹998.30, which it hit on October 20 last year. The stock plumbed its 52-week low of ₹310 on May 9 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why are Paytm shares skyrocketing? According to experts, the fresh interest in Paytm share price could be attributed to value buying by investors after the company's founder and MD Vijay Shekhar Sharma sounded upbeat about the company's growth prospects.

Commenting on the Paytm crisis at the 7th JITO Incubation and Innovation Fund (JIIF) Foundation Day event on July 6, Sharma said Paytm was like a daughter who met with an accident and is in ICU now.

“At a professional level, I would rather say we should have done better; there is no secret about it. We should have understood better…and we had responsibilities, we should have fulfilled, much better way…we learnt the lesson," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As media reported widely, Sharma sounded optimistic about the company's growth prospects and said he aspires to make Paytm a $100 billion company.

Paytm reported a fall in revenue to ₹2,399 crore from ₹2,465 crore in Q4 FY23 from the year earlier. Losses widened to ₹551 crore, from ₹168 crore in Q4 FY23 from the previous year, largely due to writing off ₹227 crore on its investment in the Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, in which it holds 49 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brokerage firm StoxBox said the stock had shown potential trend reversal patterns, making it a compelling buy at current levels.

According to the brokerage firm, Paytm's wide reach enables it to generate revenue from merchants and consumers and allows cross-selling opportunities. The brokerage believes constant improvement in operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm's profitability.

"Paytm expects to achieve breakeven in EBITDA FY25 and is well ahead of its guidance. However, due to temporary disruption in operating metrics, there will be an incremental EBITDA impact of ₹100 crore – ₹150 crore in Q1FY25. The company is confident of meaningful improvement from Q2FY25, as the company restarted certain paused products and achieved steady growth in operating metrics," said StoxBox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technical factors Technical experts pointed out that the fresh interest in Paytm shares could be attributed to technical factors.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that recently, Paytm stock demonstrated a bullish divergence on the weekly chart, suggesting a potential reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend. This divergence is characterised by the price action rising above the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA), further reinforcing the trend change signal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patel further pointed out that a bullish divergence occurs when the price forms lower lows, but the underlying indicator, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), forms higher lows. This indicates that the downward momentum is weakening, and a reversal may be imminent.

"On the weekly chart, Paytm has also formed a double bottom pattern, a classic technical formation that typically signals the end of a downtrend and the start of an upward move. This pattern adds credibility to the potential for a trend reversal. Given these technical signals, buying Paytm stock in the range of ₹465-475 is recommended, with a target of ₹530, representing a potential upside. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be set near ₹439 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

Paytm share price technical chart

Mandar Bhojane, an equity research analyst at Choice Broking, observed that the stock has recently broken out of an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern on the weekly and daily charts, with a significant increase in trading volume indicating a potential breakout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhojane believes that if the price halves above the ₹480 level, it may reach short-term targets of ₹530 and ₹565.

"Immediate support level for the stock is at ₹430. These levels can be considered as opportunities to buy on dips. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 73.7 and is trending upward, indicating increasing buying momentum," Bhojane pointed out.

"Considering the technical analysis and the current market conditions, Paytm appears to present an appealing buying opportunity for those aiming for a ₹530 and ₹565 price target, provided that appropriate risk management measures are in place," said Bhojane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhojane advises setting a stop loss at ₹390 to protect investment in case of an unexpected market reversal.

