Paytm share price surges 22% in YTD. Should you buy before Q4 results?2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Paytm share price may become bullish after breaking its hurdle placed at ₹700 per share levels, say experts
Paytm share price has been in uptrend after hitting life-time low of ₹438.35 apiece on NSE in November 2022. The One97 Communications share price has ascended from is life-time low to ₹650.55 per share levels in last six months, logging near 50 per cent rise in last five months. In fact, in year-to-date (YTD) time, Paytm shares have risen to the tune of 22 per cent, which has attracted attention of various stock market experts.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×