Paytm share price surges 22% in YTD. Should you buy before Q4 results?

Giving buy tag to Paytm shares, Motilal Oswal said, "Paytm has achieved a breakeven in adjusted EBITDA during 3QFY23, well ahead of its guidance. We believe that a constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive its operating profitability. We thus estimate Paytm to achieve EBITDA break-even by FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 3.2%. We further estimate its revenue/contribution profit to grow at 26%/32% CAGR over FY23-28," adding, "We thus value Paytm based on 18x FY28E EV/EBITDA and discount the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of ~15% thus valuing the stock at INR865, which implies 4.5x FY25E P/Sales. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating."