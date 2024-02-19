Paytm share price surges 5% as it moves nodal account to Axis Bank
Paytm share price surged by 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit in opening deals after shifting the nodal account to Axis Bank. RBI extended Paytm Payments Bank deadline to March 15, from the initial date of February 29.
Paytm share price jumped 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of ₹358.55 in opening deals on Monday, February 19, after its parent firm One97 Communications announced on Friday that Paytm has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an Escrow Account).
