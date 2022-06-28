Paytm share price surges on fourth straight day. Stock rises 24% in two weeks2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 11:39 AM IST
- Paytm share price has surged from ₹582 to ₹723 apiece levels in last two weeks
Paytm share price been rising continuously after dipping to its new low of ₹510.05 apiece levels in May 2022. Paytm shares opened higher for the fourth successive session in Tuesday's deals and went on to make its intraday high of ₹723.60 per share levels on NSE, recording around 2 per cent rise in intraday session.