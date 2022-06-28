Paytm share price surges on fourth straight day. Stock rises 24% in two weeks

Speaking on Paytm share price rally, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Paytm share price has been rising for last two weeks after giving triangular pattern breakout at ₹650 levels. The stock is on cusp of giving cup and holder breakout at ₹720 apiece levels. If Paytm shares today closes above ₹720 today, then we can expect this stock to first hit ₹800 and then ₹940 per share levels. However, one should buy the stock only when it is available in ₹680 to ₹700 range. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the counter maintaining stop loss at ₹650 apiece levels." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities maintained that ₹940 target can be achieved only when the stock sustains above ₹800 levels.