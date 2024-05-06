Paytm share price tanks 5% after President & COO Bhavesh Gupta resigns
Paytm has appointed Rakesh Singh as the new CEO of Paytm Money and Varun Sridhar as CEO of Paytm Services Private Limited.
Paytm share price declined 5% on Monday after the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer Bhavesh Gupta resigned from his post citing personal reasons.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message