Paytm share price to remain in focus after Q4 results 2025. Do you own?

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments aggregator Paytm, share price will remain in focus in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025 on May 6.

Paytm stock ended Wednesday's trading session in red after the announcement, fell over 5.72 per cent to close at ₹816.50 apiece. The payment aggregator's stock has delivered multibagger returns by soaring over 31,919.61 per cent in five years.

Paytm Q4 results 2025 One 97 Communications, the company behind the fintech platform Paytm, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹540 crore for Q4FY25, compared to a loss of ₹550 crore in the same period last year. This loss is attributable to the parent company's shareholders.

The revenue from operations for the quarter ending in March was ₹1,912 crore, marking a 16% decline compared to ₹2,267 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The loss increased sequentially from ₹208 crore in Q3FY25.

However, revenue for the January-March quarter of FY25 saw a sequential rise of nearly 5%, compared to ₹1,828 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

“In Q4 FY2025, we achieved operating revenue of ₹1,911 Cr, with an increase in revenues from distribution of financial services and ₹70 crore of UPI incentive for FY2025. Excluding the UPI incentive, revenue increased 1% QoQ, despite the festive season surge in payments volume in the previous quarter,” the company said.

Paytm's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) before ESOP increased to ₹81 crore, marking a quarter-on-quarter improvement of ₹121 crore, according to the company’s filing.

The UPI acquiring incentive was recorded at ₹70 crore, and the company’s cash balance amounted to ₹12,809 crore.

"Payment processing margin, excluding UPI incentive, continues to be above 3 bps, in line with our guidance. UPI incentive revenue was lower this year on account of lower incentive from the Government. The Industry expects MDR on UPI for large merchants to be allowed in the near future, which will result in incremental monetisation opportunities. We will update our payment processing margin guidance once we have clarity on MDR on UPI," it added.