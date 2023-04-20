Paytm share price to rise over 30% in long term, says Motilal Oswal3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- Paytm share price may go up to ₹865 apiece levels in long term, believes Motilal Oswal
Paytm share price has been in continuous uptrend after hitting life-time low of ₹438.35 apiece on NSE. In last one month, One 97 Communications share price has risen to the tune of 18 per cent in last one month, whereas in YTD time, this fintech stock has shot up to the tune of 24 per cent. However, Motilal Oswal still believes that Paytm share price may continue to rise further to the tune of more than 30 per cent in long term. The brokerage has predicted that Paytm share price may go up to ₹865 per share levels in long term.
