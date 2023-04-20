Paytm share price to rise over 30% in long term, says Motilal Oswal

On financials of One 97 Communications Limited, the brokerage said, "Paytm’s financial business further augments the profitability of core payment business due to its inherently higher contribution margin. In financial business, Paytm primarily offers three types of loans, viz.: a) Paytm Postpaid – offers short-term term credit of up to INR60k with a period of up to 30 days; b) Personal Loans – offers loans with an average tenure of ~15 months and average ticket size of INR0.12m; and c) Merchant Loans – offers loans with an average tenure of ~12 months and average ticket size of INR0.15m. Paytm does not undertake any underwriting risk and co-originates loans with other financial partners on which it earns a sourcing and collection fee. The mix of financial services revenue has increased to 19% in 9MFY23 from only 4% in FY19. With faster growth in GMV, merchant acquisition and cross-sell rate, we estimate Paytm’s financial revenue to record 58% CAGR over FY23-25.