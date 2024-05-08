Paytm falls for 10th day in a row to hit new all-time low, longest losing streak since listing; what's behind the crash?
Paytm's shares continue to plummet, hitting a record low of Rs. 317.15, with 10 straight sessions of losses. During this period, the stock has fallen from ₹391.35 apiece to today's closing price of ₹317, translating into a drop of nearly 19%.
The sell-off in Paytm shares, which commenced in early February, appears to be continuing, as the stock hit a new all-time low of ₹317.15 apiece in today's session as it was locked in the 5% lower circuit limit. The stock's previous all-time low of ₹318 was recorded in mid-February.
