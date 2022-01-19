Paytm shares hit an all-time low today. Should you buy the stock now?

“We expect Paytm stock to remain remain under pressure especially with the global correction in consumer tech stocks that are not profitable. This segment is most vulnerable to selloff due to interest rate hikes. We don't expect the stock to find a bottom in a hurry. We don't think it is an opportune time for even long term investors to bottom fish in the stock," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder and fund manager at Piper Serica, SEBI Regd. PMS.