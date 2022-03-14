Paytm shares slump to all-time low after RBI's curbs on payment bank

One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27% plunge in its November 18, 2021 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock has declined more than 49% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas it is down about 56% since listing.

