Paytm shares slump to all-time low after RBI's curbs on payment bank

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Reserve Bank of India has barred Paytm Payments Bank, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Shares of Paytm tumbled more than 12% to ₹672 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals, hitting an all-time low. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Paytm Payments Bank, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Shares of Paytm tumbled more than 12% to ₹672 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals, hitting an all-time low. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Paytm Payments Bank, founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from onboarding new customers until a comprehensive audit of its information technology system is done.
The action by the RBI is based on certain “material supervisory concerns" and the restrictions will continue pending a comprehensive audit of its information-technology systems, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
The action by the RBI is based on certain “material supervisory concerns" and the restrictions will continue pending a comprehensive audit of its information-technology systems, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
Onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank Ltd will be subject to specific permission to be granted by the central bank after reviewing the report of the information technology auditors, it added. Paytm Payments Bank is 51% owned by Sharma, while One97 Communications holds the rest.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Later, Paytm Payments Bank in a tweet said it's taking all the steps to comply with the RBI orders. “Dear customers, we value your relationship with us. We are taking all steps to comply with the RBI directions. Our existing customers can continue to seamlessly use all our banking services."
Paytm Payments Bank started operations in 2017 to help Paytm customers without access to the formal banking sector open bank accounts after getting its licence in 2015. In December, it received RBI’s approval to function as a scheduled payments bank.
One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, but a 27% plunge in its November 18, 2021 debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s. The stock has declined more than 49% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, whereas it is down about 56% since listing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!