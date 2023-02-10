Paytm share price today tanks on buzz of block deal after rallying for 4 straight trading days
- Paytm shares tanked more than 7% to ₹653 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) tanked more than 7% to ₹653 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals on buzz of large block deals. The stock rallied for four straight days till Thursday on the back of reporting a healthy set of Q3 results and major global brokerages turning bullish and raising target price.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×