Paytm share price tumbles nearly 10% as SoftBank seeks to cut stake1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:53 AM IST
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) tumbled about 10% to ₹541 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's opening deals as a unit of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp offered to cut its stake in the company. About 29.5 million shares, equivalent of 4.5% of the company's equity capital, were traded in a single block on the NSE, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.