Paytm share price tumbles nearly 10% as SoftBank seeks to cut stake

Paytm's net loss in the July-September period swelled to ₹571 crore as compared to ₹473 crore a year earlier, however, narrowed from ₹650 crore in the previous quarter of June 2022. Meanwhile, its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76% to ₹1,914 crore during the reported quarter, buoyed by acceleration in lending business, rebound in payment services to merchants, and uptick in cloud revenue, from ₹1,086 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

