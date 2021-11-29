“Losses is widening for Paytm however it witnessed decent growth on the revenue front. The market is waiting for clarity about the timing of its profitability therefore the volatility may continue however the price behavior is indicating that some funds are accumulating this stock but I will watch out for the high 1955, made on listing day where if it manages to take out this level then we can expect the positive momentum to pick up towards 2100 level. On the downside, the 1700-1650 area is acting as an immediate demand zone; below this, it is vulnerable to further weakness," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}