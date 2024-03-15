Paytm share price hits 5% upper circuit after a nod by NPCI for third party application provider licence
Paytm Share price today: Paytm share price gained 5% as it received the much awaited approval to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP)
Paytm Share price today: Paytm (One 97 Communications ) share price hit 5% upper circuit as the it got much awaited approval to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP). The same will be under multi-bank model
