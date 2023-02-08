Furthermore, about Paytm’s lending business, Macquarie said that it is now assured about the quality of loans. Earlier during the company’s earnings call, Paytm management had said that they now see a level of maturity in all of their lending products. The note said, “Our channel checks with some of the largest lenders/partners of Paytm reveal that the performance of post-paid (95%+ by volume) as well as personal loans continues to be pretty robust, and the company has now seen several repeat purchases/transactions over the past 12 months, which assures us of the quality of these loans."