Paytm shares down 47% from issue price. Should you start buying now?

“It is difficult to say where the stock will find a bottom but it may not be far off from here. We believe that the company has done a solid job of creating a national level brand. However, now it needs to convince investors that it will lead to long-term value creation. The company needs to articulate a clear path to profitability since it is in a very competitive space with fragmented market shares. The current approach of the management of leaving the business strategy to the imagination of investors is only going to further dent the stock price," Agarwal added.