Paytm shares: Emkay Global initiates coverage with ‘Reduce’ call, expects 13% downside
Paytm share price has corrected around 55% following the recent regulatory actions, echoing the expected business and revenue dislocation in the Payments and Financial Services verticals, which was aggravated by high Key Management Personnel (KMP) attrition.
Fintech major Paytm is still in the disruption phase and its business normalization and growth re-acceleration is likely to be a long drawn out process. The company may not turn EBITDA-positive before FY28 and net profit-positive by FY29, Emkay Global said.
