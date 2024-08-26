Paytm shares fall 9% on reports of SEBI show-cause notices to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, board members

  • Paytm shares dropped over 9% intraday on reports that Sebi issued show-cause notices to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and board members for alleged misrepresentation of facts during the 2021 IPO.

Livemint, Written By Riya R Alex
Published26 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Trade Now
Paytm CEO issued show-cause notice by SEBI: report
Paytm CEO issued show-cause notice by SEBI: report(PTI)

Paytm share price fell nearly 9% on Monday after a report stated that the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued show-cause notices to Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and its board members. Paytm shares plunged as much as 8.8% to 505.25 apiece on the BSE.

Sebi has issued a show cause notice to Sharma and Paytm board members who served during its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021 for alleged misrepresentation of facts , a report by moneycontrol.com said.

The show-cause notice is regarding alleged non-compliance with promoter classification norms. The inquiry was started on the basis of the inputs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) probe on Paytm Payments Bank earlier. The issue is whether Paytm CEO should be classified as a promoter while filing IPO documents, the report said. 

(To be updated)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 03:05 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPaytm shares fall 9% on reports of SEBI show-cause notices to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, board members

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

155.65
03:45 PM | 26 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.97%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,730.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
16.65 (0.35%)

State Bank Of India

815.35
03:40 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.1 (0.01%)

Bharat Electronics

306.60
03:46 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.55 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

507.75
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
38.55 (8.22%)

BLS International Services

428.95
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
31.8 (8.01%)

PB Fintech

1,804.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
119.25 (7.08%)

Quess Corp

780.25
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
47.8 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue