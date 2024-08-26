Paytm share price fell nearly 9% on Monday after a report stated that the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued show-cause notices to Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and its board members. Paytm shares plunged as much as 8.8% to ₹505.25 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sebi has issued a show cause notice to Sharma and Paytm board members who served during its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021 for alleged misrepresentation of facts, a report by moneycontrol.com said.

The show-cause notice is regarding alleged non-compliance with promoter classification norms. The inquiry was started on the basis of the inputs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) probe on Paytm Payments Bank earlier. The issue is whether Paytm CEO should be classified as a promoter while filing IPO documents, the report said.

