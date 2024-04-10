Paytm shares: FPIs, domestic investors, mutual funds raise stake in fintech major despite stock price erosion
FPI shareholding in Paytm rose by 2.49% to 20.19% in Q4FY24 as new investors including Tiger Pacific Capital, Societe Generale and Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global made an entry into the stock.
Paytm share price has plunged more than 40% in the last three months but retail investors and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been increasing their stake in the fintech giant.
