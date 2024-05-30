Paytm shares jump 5%, hit upper-circuit for second consecutive day, here's why
Paytm shares have been declining since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on its banking division. The RBI has prohibited Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from onboarding new customers and issuing credit from March onwards.
Shares of Paytm surged by 5 per cent for the second consecutive session on May 30. The stock experienced a significant rally following reports that billionaire Gautam Adani is contemplating acquiring a stake in Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications. The stock finally closed at ₹377.40 per share on Thursday.
