Paytm share price opened today at discount of near 9 per cent as the issue opened at ₹1950 on NSE against its upper price band of ₹2,150 per equity share. According to stock market experts, those who got Paytm shares through allotment are advised to exit on bounce back maintaining stop loss below ₹1720 per share levels. They said that those who want to add fintech stock in their portfolio are advised to look at other option.

Speaking on Paytm share listing; Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo said, "Paytm, formally called One97 Communications debuts today at exchanges which saw a dull response and got subscribed only 1.89 times from the investors which is much lower compared to the other recently listed companies. The company has been loss-making and there is no sign to turn profitable in near future. The company got listed at 1950 apiece on NSE which was in line with our estimates."

On his suggestion to those who have Paytm shares in their portfolio; Parth Nyati said, "Aggressive investors who got the allotment can hold the stock with a long-term view however the investors who applied for listing gain can exit on the bounce back. New investors are advised to look for other opportunities where other new edge companies can perform much better than Paytm. We feel due to the brand the company sought high valuation and it might see a correction in the near term."

Advising investors to look at other options in fintech segment; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Paytm company has a huge customer base with strong brand positioning and it has an early mover advantage in digital payment services however it is still a loss-making company and very aggressively priced therefore we saw a tepid response in terms of subscriptions. It is difficult to value such kind of companies for time being but by the time market will understand the way to value such kind of businesses where the market will focus on how fast it will become profitable and how well it will use its strength to explore new businesses like Credit card and Payment banking. I would suggest only aggressive investors hold this stock for the long term amid uncertainty where I believe Bajaj Finserv is a much better option to play on Fintech businesses because Bajaj Finserv has a proven track record with great comfort of valuations compared to Paytm. Those who played for listing gain should keep a stop loss below ₹1720, which is 20 per cent lower than the issue price."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

