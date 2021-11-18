Paytm shares list at a discount. Should you sell, hold or accumulate?

Advising investors to look at other options in fintech segment; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Paytm company has a huge customer base with strong brand positioning and it has an early mover advantage in digital payment services however it is still a loss-making company and very aggressively priced therefore we saw a tepid response in terms of subscriptions. It is difficult to value such kind of companies for time being but by the time market will understand the way to value such kind of businesses where the market will focus on how fast it will become profitable and how well it will use its strength to explore new businesses like Credit card and Payment banking. I would suggest only aggressive investors hold this stock for the long term amid uncertainty where I believe Bajaj Finserv is a much better option to play on Fintech businesses because Bajaj Finserv has a proven track record with great comfort of valuations compared to Paytm. Those who played for listing gain should keep a stop loss below ₹1720, which is 20 per cent lower than the issue price."