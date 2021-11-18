Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Paytm shares make tepid debut, list at discount

Paytm shares make tepid debut, list at discount

An advertisement board displaying a QR code for Paytm is seen placed amidst vegetables at a roadside vendor's stall in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Livemint

  • Paytm IPO was launched on November 1 and concluded on November 3 with a price band of 2,080-2,150 per share

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of digital payments and financial services firm Paytm made its much anticipated stock market debut on Thursday. The stock listed at 1,950 per share on the NSE, a 9% discount as compared to its IPO issue price of 2,150 apiece. On BSE, Paytm shares started trading at 1,955 per share with market capitalization above 1 lakh crore in opening deals. The stock fell further to 1,806 minutes after listing.

Shares of digital payments and financial services firm Paytm made its much anticipated stock market debut on Thursday. The stock listed at 1,950 per share on the NSE, a 9% discount as compared to its IPO issue price of 2,150 apiece. On BSE, Paytm shares started trading at 1,955 per share with market capitalization above 1 lakh crore in opening deals. The stock fell further to 1,806 minutes after listing.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm's parent One97 Communications was launched on November 1 that concluded on November 3 with a price band of 2,080-2,150 per share.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm's parent One97 Communications was launched on November 1 that concluded on November 3 with a price band of 2,080-2,150 per share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The country's biggest IPO was subscribed 1.89 times with institutional buyers including FIIs flooding the share sale with offers seeking 2.79 times the number of shares reserved for them. 

Paytm IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to 10,000 crore. The OFS consisted of the sale of shares worth up to 402.65 crore by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Engineering graduate Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded Paytm in 2010 as a platform for mobile recharges. Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants. It offers a range of services to the users - payment services and financial services. 

Paytm's success has turned Sharma into a billionaire with a net worth of $2.4 billion according to Forbes. Its IPO has also minted hundreds of new millionaires in the country.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Macquarie Research has initiated an underperform rating on Paytm owner One97 Communications ahead of its listing on Thursday, saying its business model lacks focus and direction.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Global funds could help with your child's higher educat ...

Will RuPay repeat its debit card success in the credit ...

Price hikes bring cheer to Asian Paints investors

Apollo Hospitals reaps the benefits of its holistic play

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!