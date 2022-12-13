Paytm shares rally ahead of buyback proposal. What to expect?

Bulls flooded over India's digital payments giant Paytm stock in the early session of Tuesday as investors keenly await the details of the buyback proposal. The company's board of directors is scheduled to meet today to consider the proposal. The buyback plan is expected to ease the looming concerns in Paytm going forward. The company's management expects the buyback to benefit its shareholders. On the other hand, the stock also picked up after continuing to record healthy growth in payments and loan distributions even in the first two months of the third quarter for fiscal FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}