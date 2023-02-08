Paytm shares rally for third straight trading day. What's driving the stock?
- Paytm shares rose more than 6% to ₹624 apiece on the BSE in opening deals
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) surged more than 6% to ₹624 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's opening deals after the company shared its business update for the month of January 2023 during which its merchant payment volumes (GMV) stood at ₹1.2 lakh crore, growth of 44% year-on-year (YoY). It disbursed ₹3,928 crore worth of loans for the month of January 2023.
