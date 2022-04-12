Paytm shares regain 700 levels, rises 16% in two sessions

On fundamentals that may be fueling Paytm shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "In stock market today, there is no fundamental reason that is fueling Paytm share price rally. If someone is coming across any such development then it should be treated as mere rumour only. As per the official fundamentals of Paytm, the management has said one week ago that they would be able to achieve operating EBIDTA in next six quarters that itself enough to understand what's coming in Q4FY22 results of the company. Though, there would be some cheering numbers on loan disbursal, etc. but overall profitability of the company would be in focus in upcoming quarterly results. Those who have this stock in their portfolio should take this rise as bounce back from the lows and fresh investors are advised to wait for the Q4 results of Paytm."