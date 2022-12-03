After the analysts meet with Paytm, CLSA in its note said, "management explained its business model and gave insights on its payments and lending businesses. On profitability, it expects to become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months, which is in line with our view of cash burn ending in the next 4-6 quarters... We maintain our BUY rating and target price of Rs650 and note that the company has more than $1 billion net cash (equating to more than 25% of its current market cap). Below are the key takeaways from the analyst meeting."