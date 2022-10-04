One 97 Communications aka Paytm shares extended its rally for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The shares currently are around ₹675 levels and JP Morgan is overweight on Paytm. The American investment banker expects Paytm to regain its ₹1,000 mark by March 2023-end as the company's financial services business has scaled up and payments have reached a positive margin. While the funding winter in the fintech industry is likely to reduce competition for the company. Also, Paytm's Q2 earnings are likely to be key for gauging evidence of loss reduction and increasing confidence. From its record low in May, Paytm shares have skyrocketed by more than 32%.

