Paytm shares rise as Q2 revenue improves. Should you buy?

“One 97 Communications (Paytm) continues to improve its revenue and margin profile, evident in narrowing of consolidated loss in Q2FY23 (vs loss in Q1FY23). The performance was characterised by sustained lower processing charges and net payment margin improving a tad; sharp acceleration in lending business; enhanced contribution/adjusted-EBITDA margin with higher financial services/cloud revenue growth further aided by lower indirect costs; sustained growth in monthly transacting users (MTUs), deployment of offline devices and continued build-up of gross merchandise value (GMV)," highlighted ICICI Securities.

