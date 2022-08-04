Paytm shares rise over 22% in 4 days ahead of Q1 results. Should you buy?

Fintech giant Paytm is in focus ahead of its financial performance for the first quarter of FY23 which is set to be announced on Friday. Analysts are optimistic about Paytm as the company continued to record strong operating performance and its lending book has been robust as well which are the driving factor for its profitability. Paytm has scaled up its financial services business in the past few years. Ahead of Q1 earnings, Paytm shares have witnessed a strong buying sentiment on stock exchanges. This week alone, so far, Paytm shares have skyrocketed by more than 22%.

