Paytm shares trade 5% higher, stock rises 14% in last three days

Vaamanaa Sethi

This surge propelled by an upgrade by Yes Securities, which raised its rating on the payment company's stock from neutral to buy. Additionally, the target price was increased from ₹350 to ₹505.

Paytm (Reuters)Premium
Paytm (Reuters)

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, saw its share price continue its upward trajectory on March 19, climbing nearly 5 percent from the previous session. Over the span of three days, the stock has surged by 14 percent.

This surge propelled by an upgrade by Yes Securities, which raised its rating on the payment company's stock from "neutral" to "buy." Additionally, the target price was increased from 350 to 505.

The recent approval by NPCI for Paytm to operate as a third-party application provider (TPAP) within UPI has alleviated pessimism surrounding the company. This approval allows Paytm to facilitate payments, contributing to renewed investor confidence.

Also read: JBM Auto jumps 10% as subsidiary bags 7,500 crore order for electric buses

Yes Securities attributed the upgrade to several factors, including Paytm's reduced reliance on its wallet business for revenue, effectively managed client loss despite reputational challenges, continuous addition of partners, and the competitive edge demonstrated by the company.

“Having received feedback from the regulator and undergone a de-risking process, we now believe that a less volatile future lies ahead for Paytm," the brokerage firm said in its note.

The brokerage appraises Paytm at 2.7 times the projected FY25E price-to-sales ratio, anticipating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) of 78% for FY28-31E.

"We have not assumed any rehabilitation of OCL’s Wallet business in our assumptions. We have assumed a relatively constrained outlook for the loan distribution business. The market is currently pricing in an even more acute scenario," it further added.

Analysts from Yes Securities have warned that the cessation of Paytm's wallets business will have an adverse impact on its revenues in the immediate future. They further noted that the current halt in loan distribution is persisting, which is impeding the company's growth.

Paytm was trading at 408.45 in the morning session, marking a 4.95 percent increase from the previous session. Over the last month, the stock has experienced a notable surge of 14 percent. However, year-to-date, the scrip has seen a decline of 36 percent.

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 04:39 PM IST
