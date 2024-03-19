Paytm shares trade 5% higher, stock rises 14% in last three days
This surge propelled by an upgrade by Yes Securities, which raised its rating on the payment company's stock from neutral to buy. Additionally, the target price was increased from ₹350 to ₹505.
One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, saw its share price continue its upward trajectory on March 19, climbing nearly 5 percent from the previous session. Over the span of three days, the stock has surged by 14 percent.
