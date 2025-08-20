Paytm stages fragile recovery after near collapse—can it regain its glory?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 20 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Paytm has bounced back from regulatory crackdowns and near-collapse, reclaiming key licences and turning profitable in the June quarter.
- Despite cost cuts and a stock rebound, revenue growth and customer recovery remain uphill battles.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Paytm has many firsts to its name. It was the first fintech company to list on Indian bourses, raising ₹18,000 crore through an initial public offering, and also the first fintech to face the regulator’s wrath to near-ruin.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story