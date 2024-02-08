Paytm stock drops over 9% after a two-day recovery
The stock price of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, experienced a significant drop in today's trading session after recovering slightly from heavy losses in the past two trading days. At the start of today's session, the stock opened higher at ₹525 apiece, up from the previous closing price of ₹496.25. However, the stock couldn't sustain this upward momentum and quickly declined to ₹450 per share in early trading, marking a decrease of 9.2%.
