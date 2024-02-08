Paytm stock drops over 9% after a two-day recovery

The stock price of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm , experienced a significant drop in today's trading session after recovering slightly from heavy losses in the past two trading days. At the start of today's session, the stock opened higher at ₹525 apiece, up from the previous closing price of ₹496.25. However, the stock couldn't sustain this upward momentum and quickly declined to ₹450 per share in early trading, marking a decrease of 9.2%.

Paytm has been in the headlines over the last week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting certain operations following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.

Following this directive, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, reportedly met with the Finance Minister the day after discussing a plan with the RBI to address these regulatory issues.

Despite Sharma's efforts, reports suggest that the central bank declined to offer any concessions to Paytm Payments Bank, such as allowing the migration of accounts to other banks or extending the February 29 deadline.

The RBI restrictions was a big blow to the company, as the payment bank currently hosts over 330 million wallet accounts, playing a pivotal role in Paytm's ecosystem. Following the RBI's decision on February 1st, Paytm's stock plummeted by 20% over the next two trading days. As a result, stock exchanges adjusted the circuit limit downward to 10%. This downward trend continued on Monday.

However, there was a slight recovery on February 6th and 7th, with the stock rallying nearly 13%, but it failed to maintain those gains and tumbled in today's trade.

At its trading price of ₹463 as of 09:45 am, the stock is trading at a 78% discount compared to its issue price of ₹2,150 apiece, posing challenges for investors who entered the stock during the initial public offering and have maintained their positions to date.

Meanwhile, Paytm also found itself under scrutiny when rumors emerged suggesting that the company, along with its associated firm and CEO/founder, were under investigation by government agencies for potential breaches of foreign exchange regulations and money laundering.

In response, Paytm vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as baseless speculations. The company clarified that reports indicating investigations into the violation of foreign exchange rules by Paytm or its associated entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), had no factual basis. Furthermore, Paytm had previously refuted claims of any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate regarding OCL (One97 Communications Limited), its associates, or its management.

While the RBI put severe restrictions on Paytm Payment bank operations, citing non-compliance with KYC guidelines and other issues; Paytm has informed that the RBI curbs would not impact user deposits in their wallets, FASTags, NCMC accounts, and savings accounts.

