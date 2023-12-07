Paytm share price hits 20% lower circuit limit on brokerage downgrades
Shares of One97 Communications, the parent entity of digital payment app Paytm, tumbled in today's trade, locking at the lower circuit limit of 20%, reaching 650.45 apiece. This sharp fall came after the company announced plans to cut back small ticket loans amid regulatory changes.
