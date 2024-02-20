Paytm stock hits 5% upper circuit for 3rd straight day; 5 factors driving the rally
One 97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, sees significant upward movement in shares after worst downfall, hitting upper circuit limits for three consecutive days due to various positive factors like RBI deadline extension, Axis Bank deal, and an outperform rating by Bernstein.
After experiencing the worst downfall since its listing, shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, have recently shown significant upward movement, consistently hitting upper circuit limits in recent trading sessions.
