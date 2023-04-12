Paytm stock price: Yes Securities raises target price on expectations of healthy Q4 earnings5 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- So far in 2023, Paytm stock has gained by nearly 22% on D-Street. Yes Securities is the latest among the brokerages to upgrade its target price on Paytm to ₹700 per share compared to earlier ₹600 per share. However, the brokerage has maintained a Neutral rating on the fintech giant.
Paytm stock price: One 97 Communications aka Paytm traded in the red on Wednesday as investors booked profits. Paytm stock has skyrocketed by over 6.5% in the past seven trading sessions. Yes Securities is the latest to raise its target price on Paytm on expectations of healthy Q4 earnings.
