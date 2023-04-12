For Q4FY23, Yes Securities expects overall growth in revenue from operations of 17.8% QoQ at ₹2,430 crore. This implies a 12.2% upward revision from the previously published estimates. It forecasts EBITDA after ESOP (before other income) is projected to be ₹(248 crore), an upward revision from the previous estimate of ₹(528 crore). It also sees an increase in PAT from ₹(508 crore) to ₹(307 crore). It estimates an improvement in Payment Processing Charges (PPC) as a proportion of Payments Revenue to 63%, compared with 64% in Q2FY23.