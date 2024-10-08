With this move, the stock has turned positive for the year, now up by 12 per cent in 2024.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of payments platform Paytm, soared by up to 15.76 per cent on Tuesday, achieving their largest single-day gain since February 8, 2023. The stock ended in red for three consecutive sessions before turning green on October 8.

The exact reason for the stock's rally is unclear, but it seems to be recovering after a phase of profit-taking. Over the past week, the stock has risen by 4.30 per cent.

With this move, the stock has turned positive for the year, now up by 12 per cent in 2024.

Paytm's shares had dropped to an all-time low of ₹310 after the Reserve Bank of India imposed restrictions on its Payments Bank in February, leading to a sharp sell-off.

Today's move has ended Paytm's three-day losing streak.

On the charts, Paytm's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 61, indicating that the stock is approaching "overbought" territory. Typically, an RSI above 70 signals that a stock is "overbought."

At a recent event, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma expressed his regret over not selecting the right bankers for the company's IPO.

Paytm's shares debuted on the stock exchanges in 2021 at an IPO price of ₹2,150 per share. Despite the recent recovery, the stock remains 66 per cent below its IPO price.

Should you buy or sell? Out of the 18 analysts covering Paytm, six have issued a "buy" recommendation, six suggest "hold," and the remaining six recommend "sell."

In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), barring it from accepting new deposits and processing credit transactions.

In a separate analysis from September, Emkay Global predicted a potential surge in the company's shares. The firm upgraded its rating for the payments giant from "reduce" to "add," raising the target price from ₹375 to ₹750.

