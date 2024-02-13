Paytm stock sheds another 8.5% after Macquarie cuts target price to ₹275
Global brokerage firm Macquarie downgraded Paytm's rating to 'Underperform' and significantly lowered its target price to ₹275 per share. This revised target price indicates a 35% downside from the current trading price of ₹396 per share.
The decline of Paytm seems to be continuing without immediate respite, as the stock of One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, reached yet another all-time low of ₹386.25 in today's trading session, marking an 8.60% decrease. This marks the first instance since its listing that the stock has fallen below the ₹400 threshold.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started