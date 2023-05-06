Paytm strengthens merchant payments leadership, deploys 71 lakh devices in April2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Payments and financial services company and pioneer of QR and mobile payments Paytm on Saturday posted its operating business update for April 2023
Paytm has further cemented its leadership in merchant payments . The pioneer of QR and mobile payments declared its operating business update with the Indian exchanges and claimed continuous growth in consumer engagement on the 'Paytm Super App' with the average monthly transacting users April 2023 growing at 25 per cent YoY to 9.2 crores.
