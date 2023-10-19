Paytm to enter league of large profitable fintechs in four quarters, says Jefferies; expects 37% upside
Paytm has accelerated monetization of its large ecosystem with ramp-up of credit business. Continued momentum in credit originations and margin expansion in payments will upfront profitability ahead of market expectation, Jefferies said.
Fintech major Paytm is expected to enter the global list of large profitable fintechs in four quarters and its share price is yet to reflect the company’s changed profile, according to global brokerage house Jefferies.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started